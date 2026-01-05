Snowball Gala set for early February

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce’s signature winter event, the Snowball Gala, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the elegant Skytop Lodge.

This evening will bring together business leaders, community members, and supporters for a night of winter-inspired elegance, networking, and celebration — all while supporting a meaningful cause. Proceeds from the Snowball Gala will benefit Pike Autism Support Services, helping to further “Independence Village” for individuals and families in the Pike County community.

Guests can expect a memorable night featuring a beautiful winter ambiance, engaging entertainment, opportunities to connect with local leaders and organizations, as well as a silent auction. The Snowball Gala has become a highly anticipated annual event, highlighting the Chamber’s commitment to community engagement and charitable impact.

“The Snowball Gala is not only a celebration, but also a chance for our community to come together in support of an important mission,” said Dr. Jennifer Passenti, President of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce. “We are proud to partner with Pike Autism Support Services and look forward to an unforgettable evening at Skytop Lodge.”

Additional details regarding tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and event programming will be announced soon.

For more information about the Snowball Gala and to purchase tickets, please log onto PikeChamber.com or contact Anastasia Ferousis at 570-296-8700 or email events@pikechamber.com.