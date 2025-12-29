Spacious colonial is fully renovated

Move right in and enjoy this classic home featuring charm, space, and modern upgrades. With four bedrooms, two full- and one half-bath, it has been completely renovated with an open kitchen and living room concept.

The brand-new kitchen features granite countertops, a butcher block island, black stainless-steel appliances, and tasteful finishes throughout. The partially finished basement is set up as a game room/man cave with a small bar, perfect for entertaining.

Major upgrades include a newer roof, high-efficiency hot water heater, recently paved driveway, and Trex decks in both the front and back. The driveway includes a separate paved area ideal for an extra vehicle or trailer.

Situated on a 1-acre lot, the home offers privacy and comes with community amenities such as lake access, beach, restaurant, ice cream stand, and garbage pickup and more. The backyard features landscaping, a stamped concrete patio with pergola, stone walkway to a fire pit, and a full playground area. The property is in a good school district and perfect for a growing family.