x
Spacious colonial is fully renovated

Milford. It comes complete with four bedrooms, a new kitchen, and a partially furnished basement.

Milford PA /
| 29 Dec 2025 | 03:31
Move right in and enjoy this classic home featuring charm, space, and modern upgrades. With four bedrooms, two full- and one half-bath, it has been completely renovated with an open kitchen and living room concept.

The brand-new kitchen features granite countertops, a butcher block island, black stainless-steel appliances, and tasteful finishes throughout. The partially finished basement is set up as a game room/man cave with a small bar, perfect for entertaining.

Major upgrades include a newer roof, high-efficiency hot water heater, recently paved driveway, and Trex decks in both the front and back. The driveway includes a separate paved area ideal for an extra vehicle or trailer.

Situated on a 1-acre lot, the home offers privacy and comes with community amenities such as lake access, beach, restaurant, ice cream stand, and garbage pickup and more. The backyard features landscaping, a stamped concrete patio with pergola, stone walkway to a fire pit, and a full playground area. The property is in a good school district and perfect for a growing family.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 196 Southwynd Drive
Price: $449,900
Living area Sq. Ft.: 2,520
Total acres: 1.0
Total tax: $5,426.23
Year built: 1988
Listing agents: Christina & Roger Lake
Davis R. Chant Realtors
106 E. Harford St.
Milford, Pa. 18337
www.chantre.com
570-296-7717
milford@chantre.com