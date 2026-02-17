Local businesses are invited to participate in the Spring 2026 Youth Career Fair. The event brings together 10th, 11th, and 12th grade students offering employers a valuable opportunity to promote their industry, highlight career pathways, and build early talent pipelines.

The fair will be held on Friday, April 10, 2026 (snow date: April 17) at Honesdale High School, 459 Terrace Street, Honesdale, Pa. Employer arrival begins at 8:00 a.m. and the event concludes at 11:45 a.m.

Engage with motivated high school students and share information about your business, careers, and training opportunities while increasing awareness of local employment opportunities. Networking with other regional employers is an added benefit. A door prize or small promotional item is kindly requested for student engagement.

Registration is required no later than March 31, 2026. Log onto https://shorturl.at/B6fBH to register.

Feel free to share this invitation with colleagues within your organization who may be interested in attending. Questions?

Contact Allison at 570-390-7613 ext 713 with questions.