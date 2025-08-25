Stone home is updated with timeless elegance

This unique three-bedroom, three-bath home is tucked away in the desirable Norman Hills enclave and framed by a manicured English style garden with mature shrubs and thoughtfully landscaped grounds.

Large picture windows frame serene vistas of the surrounding nature. The light-filled interiors display enduring craftsmanship, two stone fireplaces, wood beamed ceilings, a modern kitchen with an island and stainless appliances. You’ll have a formal dining room, a sunroom, and a finished attic and can relax under the covered blue stone patio and enjoy a secluded waterfront setting of a quarter-mile of Raymondskill Creek frontage.

This home shares 20 acres in common with the other three residences and comes with low taxes.

The property offers a combination of historic charm, curated landscaping, coveted creekside location just minutes to the historic Milford borough, fine dining and cultural attractions, yet a world away from the everyday.