Stone home is updated with timeless elegance

Milford. The light-filled home is framed by a manicured English style garden and thoughtfully landscaped grounds.

Milford PA /
| 25 Aug 2025 | 03:48
This unique three-bedroom, three-bath home is tucked away in the desirable Norman Hills enclave and framed by a manicured English style garden with mature shrubs and thoughtfully landscaped grounds.

Large picture windows frame serene vistas of the surrounding nature. The light-filled interiors display enduring craftsmanship, two stone fireplaces, wood beamed ceilings, a modern kitchen with an island and stainless appliances. You’ll have a formal dining room, a sunroom, and a finished attic and can relax under the covered blue stone patio and enjoy a secluded waterfront setting of a quarter-mile of Raymondskill Creek frontage.

This home shares 20 acres in common with the other three residences and comes with low taxes.

The property offers a combination of historic charm, curated landscaping, coveted creekside location just minutes to the historic Milford borough, fine dining and cultural attractions, yet a world away from the everyday.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 110 Stone Hill Drive
Price: $749,000
Total tax: $3,247.86
Total Acres: 1.33
Total Sq. Ft.: 2,188
Year built: 1942
Listing agent: Audrey Lanham
Davis R. Chant Realtors
106 E. Harford St.
Milford, Pa. 18337
www.chantre.com
(570) 296-7717
milford@chantre.com