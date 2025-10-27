Total privacy on 8+ acres

This saltbox-style home features an open floor plan with a spectacular domed glass solarium overlooking a private wooded setting.

Situated on 8.2 acres, it is not in a community and comes with two detached garages, each about 1,000 square feet ­— perfect for any hobbyist or car enthusiast. Plus you’ll have an RV hookup.

There are three bedrooms and two full baths, a brick fireplace in the living room and a loft for extra living space that is suitable for an office. Walk in and discover an open floor plan, cathedral ceilings and wood flooring.

The windowed kitchen has a breakfast bar and plenty of cabinetry. The primary bedroom is conveniently located on the first level and you will also find a laundry room.

The large outdoor deck is perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. In addition, there is a dog run, outdoor storage, and a whole-house generator for peace of mind.