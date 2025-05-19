Twin Lakes Woods home on six acres

Shohola: Bring your kayaks and move into this 3-bedroom home set on more than 6 private acres in Twin Lakes Woods.

You will have access to the lakes with a private launching area just a short walk away. Updated in 2023, the residence features a brand-new kitchen with modern countertops, cabinet doors, stove, flooring, lighting, backsplash, and sink. Sliding doors from the dining area take you out to the deck where you can entertain guests or relax with nature, or sit in the sunroom an enjoy an informal meal. The two full bathrooms are also updated, and there is a newly paved driveway plus the addition of a detached two-bay garage, ideal for boat storage.

The heated walk-out basement has a wood-burning stove and abundant craft space with a rec room, laundry and storage. Adding even more value, the purchase price includes a separate lot in nearby Sagamore Estates, granting the new owner exclusive lake rights, beach access, and cabana privileges at the very private Sagamore Beach.

Address: 125 Wild Wood Terrace

Price: $499,000

Total Acres: 6.46

Total SqFt: 2,174

Year built: 1988 (updated)

Total Tax: $6,108.48

Listing agent: Vincent O’Brien

Davis R. Chant Realtors

106 E. Harford St., Milford 18337

www.chantre.com

570-296-7717

milford@chantre.com