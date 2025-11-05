Unique craftsman-style home in the heart of Milford Borough

This three-bedroom 1920s home is located in the Victorian village of Milford and comes with sought after features such as a private back yard and a large two-car detached garage. You will also have a parking pad off the back alley.

In addition, this home is on a very desirable street which is quiet and peaceful. Besides the three bedrooms, you’ll find a full bath plus one-half bath, and a laundry. Entertain guests or have your family dinners in the formal dining room or enjoy relaxing in the large living room.

There’s hardwood flooring under all the carpets and a walk-up attic with full flooring. Discover the full basement that offers an old-world style bar/recreation room setup. Relax on the rocking chair front porch when you’re not enjoying the privacy of your back yard. Added benefits are reliable and affordable natural gas heat, a location in a good school district and in walking distance of Milford Borough’s shops and eateries.