Unique craftsman-style home in the heart of Milford Borough

Milford. In addition to three bedrooms, there’s also a full bath, one-half bath, and a laundry.

Milford Borough /
| 05 Nov 2025 | 10:46
This three-bedroom 1920s home is located in the Victorian village of Milford and comes with sought after features such as a private back yard and a large two-car detached garage. You will also have a parking pad off the back alley.

In addition, this home is on a very desirable street which is quiet and peaceful. Besides the three bedrooms, you’ll find a full bath plus one-half bath, and a laundry. Entertain guests or have your family dinners in the formal dining room or enjoy relaxing in the large living room.

There’s hardwood flooring under all the carpets and a walk-up attic with full flooring. Discover the full basement that offers an old-world style bar/recreation room setup. Relax on the rocking chair front porch when you’re not enjoying the privacy of your back yard. Added benefits are reliable and affordable natural gas heat, a location in a good school district and in walking distance of Milford Borough’s shops and eateries.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 311 West Catherine St.
Price: $485,000
Living area: 2,035 sq. ft.
Total acres: 0.22
Total Tax: $5,113.96
Year built: 1920
Listing agent: Audrey Lanham
Davis R. Chant Realtors
106 E. Harford St. Milford, Pa. 18337
www.chantre.com
(570) 296-7717
milford@chantre.com