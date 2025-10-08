Virtual shopping in Istanbul with the Global Sourceress

Would you like to shop in Turkey in real time for unique, hand-selected, stylish clothing made from natural fibers like cotton, linen, or wool? Want to shop with people you know and who understand you? Would you also like to have an adventure on this shopping spree and learn all about the places where the clothing comes from while getting intimate views of the shops, the shopkeepers, the streets, and the food?

Following the Global Sourceress Kristin Albrecht and Carissa Souza as they shop their way through Istanbul could net all that and more.

Albrecht and Souza have both grown up in Milford and can relate the world of international shopping with great facility to their Milford neighbors. Albrecht has a background in intentional travel and cultural anthropology and Souza’s background is in marketing. Many in Milford are aware of their sophisticated taste in clothes and their fascination with different cultures is part of what inspired the trip.

The two arrived in Istanbul on Oct. 4 and will be posting daily about what they find. The purpose is to cut out the middleman and deal directly with the local vendors as they look for one size fits all sweaters, shirts, and dresses as well as items like towels, blankets, scarves, jackets and kimonos.

The two will gather everything and bring it back to Milford to be distributed from here. Shoppers will be able to purchase items directly from Albrecht’s website at www.wolefelane.com.

This is small batch sourcing delivered with love.

For more information and to sign up for their email list, go to www.globalsourceress.com or follow them on Instagram @globalsourceress.