Walk to the lake from this home on a corner lot

Discover this completely renovated and well-maintained home. It comes with all new windows, new sheetrock and insulation, new hardwood floors, new electric, new plumbing, and more.

You will find two bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths on the main level and an updated windowed kitchen with stainless appliances including a self-cleaning oven. There is a separate dining area and you’ll also have a sunroom where you can relax and enjoy the view.

The living room has a fireplace and there is a laundry room conveniently on this level also. Above the garage are two bonus rooms and the lower level has a second fireplace and a third bedroom with sliders to the spacious backyard. There’s also a large basement storage area, a carport in addition to the garage and a spacious outdoor deck.

This home is situated on nearly an acre and makes a great year-round residence in a good school district or a private country getaway. The location is a two-minute walk away from the 90-acre Walker Lake and swimming beach area.