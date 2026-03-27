Working Pike Job Fair set for April 7

On Tuesday, April 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Working Pike Job Fair at the Best Western Inn TUESDAY, APRIL 7, 202610:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Best Western Inn at 120 US-6, Matamoras, job seekers will have the opportunity to interact with employers from Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Attendees can learn about hundreds of opportunities in such industries as healthcare, hospitality, finance, government, real estate, logistics, transportation, management, and manufacturing.

Employer’s interested in participating in the job fair can still take advantage of one of the limited spaces available.

Registration forms are available on the career center page of the county website, www.pikepa.org/careercenter. The registration fee is $60 with the option to pay by credit card or check. Those who choose to pay by credit card will incur a three-percent processing fee.

For additional information on the Working Pike Job Fair, contact Cindy DeFebo, Director, Pike County Career Center at (570) 296-2909 or cdefebo@pikepa.org.