Lakefront views and a private dock await

Designed for both relaxation and everyday living, this home is nestled along a serene waterfront, blending comfort and functionality with scenic lake vistas.

The modern eat-in kitchen connects seamlessly with the main living areas, making it ideal for gatherings. You’ll have lots of natural light in the living and dining rooms.

The primary bedroom upstairs has a private bath and walk-in closet. There’s another full bath and two more bedrooms on this level.

Downstairs, a finished lower-level family room offers space for movie nights, a playroom, or a home office—whatever suits your lifestyle. It includes a bathroom, laundry area and a 2-car garage with plenty of storage.

Step outside and embrace lake life with direct water access. Walk to your private dock and enjoy the outdoor space where you can have a barbeque surrounded by nature. When not at the lake, relax on your large deck with view of the water.