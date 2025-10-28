13th Annual Turkey Trot 5K

The 13th Annual DV Turkey Trot – 5K will be held on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. on the Delaware Valley High School Cross Country Course.

The race features automatic timing and indoor facilities for registration, warm up, lunch and awards.

Prizes will be awarded to walkers and runners age division winners and the top male and female will receive a frozen Turkey from Key Foods in Milford. All registered participants will also receive a post race meal of chili or soup.

The mission of the DV Turkey Trot is to promote running in the area and to assist the local food pantries prevent hunger this upcoming holiday season. All runners and walkers are asked to help prevent hunger by bringing a canned food item to this year’s event. A portion of the proceeds will also be donated to our local food pantries.

The cost for participants who pre-register is $25. Pre-register at https://shorturl.at/Qwrli.

Race day registration will be held from 8:30-9:45 a.m. and is $30.

Come out for a gobbling good time!