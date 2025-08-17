$9M grant may help make new Rec Center a reality

Port Jervis Common Councilmember Jacqueline Dennison presented information on a possible NY BRICKS (Building Recreational Infrastructure for Communities, Kids and Seniors) grant of over $9 million to make the new center a reality.

The community center has been at its current site on Pike Street for 30 years. One proposed space for the new center is Church Street Park.

NY BRICKS is overseen by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (NYS OPRHP) and administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).

Valerie Maginsky, Executive Director of the Port Jervis Community Development Agency, mentioned that an 80/20 cost split is rare and now is the time to pursue the funds.

Also discussed during the meeting was the amount of taxpayer money saved on a needed repair. According to Councilmember at Large Michael Hockenberry, a savings of taxpayers dollars was made possible because there is a diesel mechanic on staff in the Department of Public Works. According to Hockenberry, the city was given an estimate of $39,386 for backhoe repairs, but the recently hired staff mechanic was able to make the repair for $7,423 in parts.

The pavilion for the new splash pad at Church Street Park will be erected soon, Hockenberry also said.

A recap of the Bella Notte Italiana Italian Festival held Aug. 9 in Orange Square Park was presented by Laura Meyer of the Port Jervis Tourism board. This year’s event boasted 7,500 visitors and over 50 vendors. Councilmember Maria Mazzara was named Queen of the Feast.

Common Council Meetings are held on the second floor of City Hall, 20 Hammond St., on the second and fourth Monday of every month. General Council Meetings are open to the public unless otherwise specified.