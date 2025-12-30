A store with a soul

Liam Hutchison and his wife, Tegan, came to the area from Western Australia several years ago and opened The Better World Store when Covid was just about over. Both doing humanitarian work, they came here initially to interview survivors of Chinese slave labor camps and tell their stories as there are a growing number of Chinese refugees in Orange County and the surrounding area.

Tegan is an educator with a Ph.D. in environmental science and Liam’s background is in media and health. They were working to stamp out global censorship, human rights abuse, neglect, and environmental destruction.

Their dream was to try to develop a successful model of living sustainably. It is fitting that they attempted to do this in Milford, the home of the conservation movement in America.

Their goal was to build a campaign to encourage people to start buying according to their values. The three pillars of sustainability are environmental (protecting natural systems, conserving resources like forest and water, reducing pollution and minimizing ecological impact); social, which involves promoting human well-being, human rights, education and health care; and economic, which is all about building economies that support long-term prosperity and growth without harming social or environmental goals and ensuring fair opportunities for all.

“We try every day to put these tenets into practice,” Liam Hutchison said.

In sourcing his products, Hutchison boycotts countries where the people are not free in an attempt to avoid supporting slavery. Better World uses coffee, tea, milk, and even flavors which are all organic to avoid increasing the body’s toxic load.

“We bake with organic ingredients when available and feasible, and water and ice go through six stages of filtration before reaching the expresso machine or your cup,” he said. “We have top level pastry chefs who bake without wheat flour, but use almond or oat and brown rice flour instead because it is better.”

Food waste is composted by local farmers, glass not plastic is used because the latter leaches toxin into our bodies. Books are vetted to be fact-based and feature positive role models with no politics. They support local businesses (they ordered the books for the Milford Readers and Writers Festival so they could be conveniently available) and they work with local growers. There are loyalty programs which reward repeat customers with “acorns” for multiple visits.

Actually, many of their loyal customers don’t really need these incentives. Better World is like a home away from home for them.

“I’ve been frequenting this store since I found it a few years ago,” said Roberta Adam, who comes from West Milford, N.J. at least once a week. “I have coffee, I relax, I look at some of the books. I find it to be absolutely lovely. The food selection is wonderful and the clothing section is wonderful and unique.”

David Richard, a neighborhood regular, comes two or three times a week.

“I get my fresh juices and my gluten -free chicken pot pie. I really enjoy it here because the people are friendly and the vibe is healthy,” he said.

“I love the turmeric latte, the bulk food tea, and all the natural fiber clothing which I help source,” said Kristin Albrecht, who comes as a customer and a supplier.

The question of whether consumers would align their spending habits with their values is becoming clearer. Hutchison started off with one store at the corner of Broad and Catharine Streets in Milford (which sells specialty coffees, games, books, sandwiches, hot gourmet foods, etc.). Soon after, he opened Better World 2 down the street which sells loose tea, cosmetics, sundries, lotions, smoothies, and juices. More recently, they opened a third shop adjoining Better World 2 which sells stylish natural-fiber clothing for men and women.

Better World also sells products online so people can shop with confidence that every dollar they spend here will meet their strict ethical, health, and sustainability standards.

There’s an attitude at the Better World store. It says, everyone is welcome and we are all in this together.

Hutchison is grateful to the community for continuing to walk alongside him in this journey and to contribute positively to a better future for everyone.