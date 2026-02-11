Activity boxes donated for pediatric patients

Wayne Memorial Hospital’s (WMH) stock of activity boxes for young patients – known as Jared Boxes – has been replenished, thanks to the generosity of two local organizations.

The Wayne Highlands Pop-Up Club at the Cooperage Project donated 24 boxes and Wayne County Business and Professional Women another 40. The donation was made on Thursday Feb. 5.

The Jared boxes are provided to young patients and their parents at WMH during potentially stressful days, offering some comfort and entertainment.

Referred to as “the gift of play,” the boxes are named after Jared McMullen of Centre County who was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor in 1999 and died the following year. He always carried a backpack with games and toys to his appointments and shared them with other children.

To learn more about Jared Boxes, log onto https://shorturl.at/V6o27.