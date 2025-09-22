Alternating lane restrictions on I-84

There will be alternating right and left lane restrictions for crack sealing on Interstate 84 eastbound and westbound between the Interstate 84/Route 380-southbound split and Exit 17 (Hamlin/Newfoundland).

The restrictions will be in place from Monday, Sept. 29 through Thursday, Oct. 2, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 4 from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Drivers are asked to drive the posted speed limit, turn on headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions when encountering a work zone. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

To check conditions on major roadways, motorists can log onto www.511PA.com, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For news and traffic alerts in Pike, Wayne, Lackawanna and other District 4 counties, subscribe to PennDOT at https://shorturl.at/lLncF.