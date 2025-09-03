Annual backpack give away for Orange County students

New York State Sen. James Skoufis (D-Orange County) hosted his annual back-to-school supplies distribution on Friday Aug. 29. Nearly 250 backpacks filled with supplies were handed out in Orange Square Veterans Park in Port Jervis to families, all in an effort to ensure local students are best prepared for the start of school.

The event’s success was made possible through the generous contributions from dozens of Orange County residents, the Port Jervis Police Department, the Orange County Chinese Association, and Madison Square Garden. Contributions included a variety of backpacks, notebooks, folders, binders, pencils, art supplies, and much more. Leftover bags not distributed will be dropped off to the Port Jervis Central School District.

“Studies show that school supply drives can help students with academic performance. When all students have the resources they need, it levels the playing field and promotes community among classmates,” Skoufis said. “I’m delighted to witness our community come together to provide our children with the proper tools to enter the school year with confidence and ease. My heartfelt gratitude extends to everyone who generously contributed to this year’s school supply drive.”