The Port Jervis NY Tourism Board will be celebrating its 32nd Annual Fall Foliage Festival on Sunday, Sept. 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in historic downtown.

More than 200 vendors will be displaying their handcrafts, merchandise and information at the event. Delicious food from around the world can be found by over 30 food vendors.

New to the Fall Foliage Festival this year is a beer and cocktail garden.

There’s always something happening between the three stage areas, four live bands, our own Broome Street Wind Ensemble, country line dancing, petting zoo, pony rides and a classic car show.

Admission and parking are free.

For more information, call (845) 858-4000