Annual Farm Day for families

Farm Arts Collective will hold Family Farm Day on Willow Wisp Organic Farm on Saturday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..

The free, annual event for families and children of all ages will include farm tours, touch-a-tractor, a seed-planting station (kids will take a sunflower seed-starter cup home), guided trips to the flower and vegetables fields, a veggie-tasting station, art-making, face-painting, games, and more. The day is a great opportunity for children and families to learn about where food comes from, and experience a local working farm and the many agricultural steps from seed to harvest.

Farm Arts Collective is located at 38 Hickory Lane, Damascus. For more information log onto www.farmartscollective.org.