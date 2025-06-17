x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Annual Farm Day for families

Damascus. The free event will include tours, veggie-tasting and face-painting.

Damascus /
| 17 Jun 2025 | 04:06
    A farm tour led by Greg Swartz.
    A farm tour led by Greg Swartz. ( Photo provided)

Farm Arts Collective will hold Family Farm Day on Willow Wisp Organic Farm on Saturday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..

The free, annual event for families and children of all ages will include farm tours, touch-a-tractor, a seed-planting station (kids will take a sunflower seed-starter cup home), guided trips to the flower and vegetables fields, a veggie-tasting station, art-making, face-painting, games, and more. The day is a great opportunity for children and families to learn about where food comes from, and experience a local working farm and the many agricultural steps from seed to harvest.

Farm Arts Collective is located at 38 Hickory Lane, Damascus. For more information log onto www.farmartscollective.org.