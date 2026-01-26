Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade returns

Get ready to wear your green and join the festivities because the Milford St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns on Saturday, March 21, bringing the community together for a day filled with Irish pride, music, and family fun.

The parade will kick off at 3 p.m. from Ann Street Park and colorful floats, marching bands, and local organizations will wind through the borough. This annual event celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Ireland and the spirit of unity in the community. It is a free event that is open to the public.

Highlights will include performances by traditional Irish bagpipe bands, high school marching bands, marchers from local organizations and businesses, Milford’s historic Hiawatha, and family-friendly activities.

“We’re thrilled to continue this tradition that brings joy and togetherness to our town,” said Joseph Dooley, Committee Co-Chairman. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate Irish culture and create lasting memories.”

For more information, log onto https://shorturl.at/IpfdQ.