Area VA Center to see infrastructure improvements

The Department of Veterans Affairs will realign an additional $800 million this fiscal year as part of the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance (NRM) program, which makes infrastructure improvements to health care facilities to ensure safe and effective patient care.

The extra funding means there will be more resources to repair and update aging VA facilities and technology.

The money will be spent on a variety of improvement projects at various VA health care facilities across the nation - including the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center where an upgrade to the Credit Union Building, construction of a chiller plant and Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) infrastructure upgrades will take place.

“This is another step forward in our efforts to make VA work better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving,” VA Secretary Doug Collins said. “Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure help improve care for Veterans, and these additional funds will enable VA to achieve that goal.”

Funds will also come from savings gleaned from various VHA reform efforts. The additions will bring total NRM program spending for fiscal year 2025 to $2.8 billion — a near $500 million increase from the previous year.

According to a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs press release, the improvements are the latest in a growing list of VA accomplishments including:

* The backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits is down more than 37% since Jan. 20, 2025.

* Nearly 1 million appointments outside of normal operating hours offered since January. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.

* Sixteen new health care clinics opened across the country.

* Easier and faster for VA-enrolled veterans to access care from non-VA providers at the department’s expense.

* The implementation of major reforms to make it easier for survivors to secure benefits.

* One million claims processed for fiscal year 25 on Feb. 20 and reaching 2 million claims by June.