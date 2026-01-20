Ascend Academy Summer Camp

Ascend Academy’s project-based summer camp will return this year with four weeklong sessions beginning July 6-10. The program, which offers hands-on activities, outdoor fun and screen-free days, runs through July 31.

For more information about the summer camp sessions, log onto https://shorturl.at/N6WK5.

Interested in Ascend Academy during the rest of the year? Get a feel for the space, connect with other families, and chat with guides during the Open House on Thursday Feb. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Schedule a tour to experience the heart of Ascend by logging onto https://shorturl.at/pv1cN.

Ascend Academy is located at 117 Milford Hill Lane in Milford.