Assistance Available

The Wayne Conservation District will be accepting applications for the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP) until May 30, at 3 p.m. This program is centered around funding assistance for farmers who are implementing conservation BMPs on their farms.

Interested applicants are encouraged to review the program materials and requirements on our website at https://wayneconservation.com/993/Agriculture-Conservation-Assistance-Prog

Additional information can be obtained by contacting Jamie Knecht, District Manager, at 570-253-0930.