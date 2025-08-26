Assistance for veterans

Veterans can now schedule an appointment to meet with a Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Service Officer at Sen. Lisa Baker (R-20) office in Hawley. The appointments are available at no charge on the first Thursday of each month.

Veterans of all ages and from all service eras are encouraged to utilize the Pennsylvania VFW Service Officer Network to receive free information and assistance for government benefits. This assistance may include VA healthcare, compensation, pension, education, and dependent benefits. Surviving spouses can also connect with the Service Officers at to learn about their eligibility for VA benefits.

”Our veterans sacrificed so much for us, it is our duty to make sure they enjoy the benefits they earned and deserve. During challenging economic times, many veterans continue to need our assistance. This is true now more than ever,” Baker said. “I encourage any veteran or spouse with questions regarding benefits to schedule a time to meet with a Service Officer.”

All veterans, not just VFW members, can request appointments between 9 a.m. and noon at Baker’s office, located at 2512 Route 6 in Hawley beginning Sept. 4. Call (570) 226-5960 to schedule an appointment.