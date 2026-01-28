Azzollini announces bid for State House seat

Dominique Azzollini, a working-class professional and longtime Pike County resident, officially announced her candidacy today for the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives in the 139th Legislative District, serving Pike and Wayne Counties.

The Delaware Valley High School graduate and a licensed Real Estate professional, said she is entering the race to ensure that Pike and Wayne Counties remain places where families can afford to live, rather than struggle paycheck to paycheck.

“I’m running because our community deserves a future where people can afford to live, work, and raise a family — not just dream about it,” Azzollini said. “I’m not a career politician. I’m a young professional living through the exact challenges our district faces every day. I refuse to accept that ‘this is just the way things are’ when it comes to our housing crisis, the lack of hospitals and general practitioners, and an economy that forces our residents to commute out of state just to find a living wage.”

After graduating at the top of her class at Delaware Valley in 2018, she attended Wilkes University’s Honors College to study Neuroscience and Psychology. However, the combined impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the high cost of tuition forced her to return home to Milford — an experience that she said shaped her understanding of the sacrifices local families make in pursuit of the American Dream.

“I’ve watched young professionals give up on buying a home and long-time residents leave because they’re priced out,” she said. “My work in real estate has become a mission to help my neighbors navigate a market that is increasingly out of reach.”

Azzollini is actively involved with Delaware Valley Action!, the Pike County Democratic Committee, and local traditions like the Milford St. Patrick’s Day Parade. In 2025, she ran for Dingman Township Auditor, securing a significant 46% of the vote.

The 139th District includes Blooming Grove, Dingman, Greene, Lackawaxen, Matamoras Borough, Milford Borough, Milford Township, Palmyra, Shohola, and Westfall Townships in Pike County and Cherry Ridge, Dreher, Hawley Borough, Lake, Lehigh, Palmyra, Paupack, Salem, South Canaan, and Sterling Townships in Wayne County.

For more information about Azzollini’s campaign, log onto azzolliniforpa.org.