Benefit event for Awareness Park

The Kyle T. Messinetti Foundation, a nonprofit started by Bill and Debbie Messinetti of Tafton, Pa. after losing their son, Kyle, to fentanyl poisoning in 2018 at just 26 years old, is working to create a state-of-the-art skate park and community hub dedicated to mental health education, substance use awareness, and fentanyl prevention inside Bingham Park in Hawley.

The project has the support of national, state and local leaders and approval from the borough, but now the foundation must raise its portion of matching state grant funds to make the park a reality.

To kick off fundraising, the foundation will host its inaugural benefit dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, at Ravyn & Robyn Food & Wine at 201 Main Ave. in Hawley at 7:30 p.m.. The evening will feature a six-course gourmet dinner with wine and craft cocktails, live piano bar entertainment, and a curated gift auction.

Tickets are $200 per person. All proceeds will go directly to Hawley Borough to fund construction of Awareness Park.

For more information, email messinettifoundation@gmail.com.