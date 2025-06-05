Bill to increase 988 hotline awareness approved

On June 5, the state House Human Services Committee unanimously approved a proposal sponsored by state Rep. Tarah Probst that would promote increased awareness of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

”We need to do everything we can to make sure that people experiencing a mental health crisis know that help is available from trained counselors 24 hours a day by dialing 988,” Probst, D-Monroe Pike, said. “Too many Pennsylvanians, especially in rural and underserved communities, still don’t know that help is just a call or text away.”

”Mental health challenges don’t discriminate. They affect our children, veterans, first responders and families in every corner of the commonwealth. We owe it to them to make sure this lifeline isn’t just available, it’s visible,” she added.

The proposed legislation - H.B. 564 - would create a public education campaign within the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to increase public understanding and engagement with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Probst said the public education campaign would include advertising in multiple languages to meet the diverse community needs of Pennsylvania residents. In addition, the campaign would provide information about the warning signs of suicide and preventative measures.

Probst honored the work of Fe and Gareth Hall, who lost their son, Christian, during a mental health crisis.

”Since that devastating day, they have turned their pain into purpose, advocating tirelessly to raise awareness and prevent other families from experiencing the same loss. Their courage and commitment are part of the reason we are here today,” she said.

The department would need to file an annual report outlining its efforts to increase awareness.

The measure moves to the full House of Representatives for consideration.

If you or someone you know is having a mental health crisis, please call 988. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.