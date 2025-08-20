Bird seed fundraiser

Monroe County Conservation District’s Environmental Education Center has scheduled its Truckload Wild Bird Seed Sale for Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8050 Running Valley Road in Stroudsburg.

The sale offers the opportunity to purchase high quality bird seed at the lowest prices of the year (which is about 15% lower than regular gift shop prices) and just in time for the winter bird feeding season. This year’s sale will once again feature Aspen Song Bird Seed Blends, which will attract a greater number and variety of seed-eating bird species without cereal grains or fillers. The also come in a variety of blends and sizes.

All proceeds from the sale of bird seed and feeders go to support our environmental education programs.

Ordering deadline is Oct. 17. Call the Center at (570) 629-3061 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.to place an order over the phone or have an order form mailed. Orders can also be placed at www.mcconservation.org.

Prices are reduced for the truckload sale, but bird seed , a variety of feeders and field guides can also be purchased in the gift shop round,