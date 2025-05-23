Bird strike deterrence is priority

People love the views from their windows in this rural area, but they don’t think about the view reflected back at the birds flying through the air.

Often birds fly right into large windows because they see the reflection of the sky and trees.

In the week following Earth Day 2025, the Pocono Environmental Education Center, worked with mural artist, Eurhi Jones, to install several bird strike deterrence features on the windows of the Visitor Activity Center to deter collisions.

Bird silhouettes on the outside of the VAC windows are complimented by clear two-inch Bird Tapes spaced two inches apart. According to research conducted by Cornell University, this spacing reduces bird strikes by over 90%. Paint marker dots were added on easy to reach areas as well to demonstrate an easy and inexpensive way to deter bird strikes at home and on school buildings. PEEC received project support from several sponsors and volunteers, including CollidEscape, Alliance for Watershed Education of the Delaware River, Pennsylvania Society for Ornithology, Rent-Event, and Bobcat of Milford.

According to the American Bird Conservancy, glass collisions kill up to 1 billion birds in the U.S. each year. Existing buildings need to be safer for birds.

It was particularly important for PEEC to prevent strikes because its campus provides habitat for certain of Pennsylvania’s species of greatest concern, like the wood thrush and Blackburnian warbler.

Reducing bird collisions helps prevent these species from becoming endangered. Amanda Subjin, PEEC’s Chief Executive Officer noted, “What started as a way for PEEC to reduce the number of bird deaths, resulted in our very own staff learning more about how this project helps to prevent more bird species from becoming threatened or endangered. We’re so thankful to Eurhi and her team for the thoughtful and creative design she incorporated into this installation. Many of the species we are working to protect are visibly evident in the silhouettes she includes, further incorporating education into art!”

Anyone can reduce reflections at home and at your school or workplace with products like CollidEscape, Acopian Birdsaver cords, paint markers, or suncatchers, or with an original mural.

The Pocono Environmental Education Center, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, is located within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, between Milford and Bushkill, PA. PEEC advances environmental education, sustainable living, and appreciation for nature through hands-on experience in a national park.