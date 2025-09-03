Birding in the Delaware River Valley

Flock to Minisink Battleground Park with Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River for a feathered farewell: the last guided bird hike of the season. Learn more about the birds that can be heard and seen in the Upper Delaware River Valley.

On Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, join Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River and the Sullivan County Audubon Society for a guided bird hike through the wooded trails of the Minisink Battleground Park. The hike will begin at 8:00 a.m. to give participants the best opportunity to hear birds as they begin their day with the dawn chorus.

The Minisink Battleground Park is located at 58 County Road 168, in Barryville, N.Y. The trails to be walked are wooded and relatively flat with some slight inclines so perfect for people of all hiking abilities. The hour-and-a-half-long guided hike will feature helpful tips and tricks for identifying local birds. Bring binoculars, plenty of water and snacks, and tick and bug spray are recommended.

The Upper Delaware Region is an important area for hundreds of bird species. The river itself is noted for its free-flowing nature and exceptional water quality. A diverse array of birds relies on the high-water quality and habitats for the food and nesting areas they need. These attributes also allow the river to support abundant fish populations, an important food source for many birds who inhabit the river valley. Extensive mixed hardwood and hemlock forests can be found along the river and offer even more high-quality habitat.