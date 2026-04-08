Board of Supervisors discusses proposed FirstEnergy transmission line project

On Tuesday, April 7, the Dingman Township Board of Supervisors met to discuss their meeting minutes and hear resident comments regarding FirstEnergy’s planned Shawnee-Walker 69-kV Transmission Line Reliability project.

Residents worry project will impact community safety, property values

The project is set to run through many residents’ properties across Lehman, Delaware and Dingman Townships, something that residents feel will add undue risk to the community and reduce property value over the coming years. Dingman Township resident, Taylor Meise, spoke to the board and meeting attendees about many of the downsides of this project.

He discussed the poor communication between FirstEnergy and residents, saying he received a letter in the mail that didn’t seem urgent, only to find, after further investigation, that the project would cut across his and many other residents’ properties. While he did his due diligence in investigating the matter, many affected members of the community aren’t even aware that this project will affect them.

Meise also spoke about other concerns regarding the construction of this transmission line through the area. One of the main issues is people’s safety, with the poles for the transmission line being tall enough to increase the risk of lightning strikes, which can induce a charge into nearby metal. He also discussed some environmental concerns, noting that native species like brook trout are at increased risk from the project’s construction in areas such as Adams Creek.

FirstEnergy claims project will enhance operational flexibility

According to a project overview from FirstEnergy, “the project will enhance operational flexibility and will be able to provide electric service from both the north and south, which will aid restoration efforts if a portion of the transmission line becomes damaged or requires maintenance.” The company claims this is partially in response to winter storms Riley and Quinn in 2018, during which many residents lost power for an extended period.

The goal is allegedly to improve redundancy in the area in case of power outages, but many attendees of Tuesday’s meeting felt that the millions of dollars being spent on this project would be better served to improve the current distribution lines in the area, rather than to add new lines that will be equally susceptible to damage during major storms.

Concerns raised about possible rate increases

Another concern for residents is that this project will lead FirstEnergy to raise rates for those affected in the area, something the company, according to Meise, previously attempted in 2024. To do so, FirstEnergy would have to go through either the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC), which shot down the previously requested rate increase, or the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Discussion on communication with local government

Although FirstEnergy’s fact sheet for the project claims it should have been completed by the end of 2025, the township has not heard anything from the company regarding easements or zoning. However, Chairman Thomas Mincer said the company does not need to discuss the matter with township leaders, as zoning for energy development falls on the state. He also added that one of the best ways to make an impact on the project’s future is to spread the word on social media to those affected but unaware, and to reach out to the state government to put pressure on the power company.

Residents question project’s true intention

While residents recognized that, for improvement of the area, infrastructure will require expansion, they feel that these 69kV lines are unnecessary for a residential area and are concerned that the true intention is to power future projects such as warehouses or AI data centers.

Concerned residents of Pike County have created a Facebook group, Stop FirstEnergy, to share information on what they claim will be negative impacts of the FirstEnergy project. Those interested in learning more about their efforts can email StopFirstEnergyPike@gmail.com.