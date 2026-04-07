Book sale coming to the Pike County Public Library at Milford

The Milford Branch of the Pike County Public Library will hold a two- day - book sale on Friday, April 17 , from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Dingmans Branch will not participate in the sale.

Gently used books of every category are sale priced at $5 per bag. The library will supply the bags, or you may bring your own average size bag. An additional fee of $10 will be charged for very large bags.

Fiction, non-fiction, young adult and children’s books will be available along with DVDs, audio books and CDs.

For additional information, please call the library at 570-296-8211.