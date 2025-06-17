Books for sale at the library

Getting low on reading material? The Pop Up Book Sale at The Pike County Library will be a great time to replenish your supply.

The sale will take place on the library porch on Friday June 20 and Saturday, June 21. The sale will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Books will be sold at $5 for an average-size bag and $10 for an over-sized bag. Come and browse the selection and see if you can find that book you have been searching for.

The library is located at 100 Bond Court in Milford.