The Milford Theater and Capasso Arts will be hosting Broadway Comes to Milford at The Milford Theater and Performing Arts Center on June 28 at 8 p.m.

A portion of the ticket sales will go to TriVersity, as the event is meant to celebrate their group and Pride month. The Milford Theater Bar will be open one hour before the show and table seating tickets will include a cocktail server during the show.