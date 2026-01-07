To help get the fifth graders into the holiday spirit in December, Mrs. Nelson’s and Miss Williams’ classes participated in the Candy Cane Olympics.

The games were spread over the course of two weeks to help build excitement and anticipation. Students took part in five candy cane–themed games, working with partners or in small groups, without knowing ahead of time what each game would be. The activities emphasized teamwork, collaboration, and fun. The students were fully engaged and loved sharing the experience with their friends.

Juliette Antonlino, Sophia Gaa

L-R: Neo Knight, Caden Rickard, Antonlino, Sophia Gaa