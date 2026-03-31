Choosing Integrity of Pike County Hosts second annual fundraising dinner

Choosing Integrity of Pike County hosted its second annual fundraising dinner on Sunday, March 22, at the Historic Dimmick Inn, bringing together community members in a powerful celebration of second chances and recovery.

Thirty guests gathered in the Inn’s rivate lounge, donated for the event. A five‑course dinner was prepared by Chef Peter Daniel of The Fork at Twin Lakes and guest chef Jeff Lamperti, retired executive chef of Forbes Media.

The evening’s most meaningful moments came from three speakers—Kaylynne Doran, Bobby Pacella, and Troy Aiken—who participated in SMART Recovery groups led by Executive Director Sharon Daniel while incarcerated at Pike County Correctional Facility.

Each shared their journey through trauma and addiction and how evidence‑based tools, emotional skill‑building, and compassionate support helped them rebuild their lives.

Today, three years later, all remain involved with Choosing Integrity and are living stable, productive lives—demonstrating that with support and opportunity, people truly can change.

“This event is a celebration of possibility,” said Sharon Daniel, executive director of Choosing Integrity. “Every story we heard tonight reminds us that integrity is a choice. At Choosing Integrity, we provide compassion, tools, and support—but they do the hard work. We believe deeply in second chances, and these individuals have not only taken those chances; they have committed themselves to real, lasting change. It is an honor to walk alongside them and witness their growth as they build meaningful lives in recovery.”

Choosing Integrity is a nonprofit organization supporting incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals through evidence‑based programs, peer support, and community partnerships. Its mission is to promote accountability, emotional wellness, life skills, and successful reintegration into the community. For more information, visit ChoosingIntegrity.org.