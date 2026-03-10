Coaches vs. Cancer event raises funds and awareness

Milford. Delaware Valley High School hosted its annual Coaches vs. Cancer event during doubleheader basketball games Friday, Feb. 6.

In addition to raising cancer awareness, the event is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

“The event gives everyone an opportunity to come together, not only to honor those who have fought or continue to fight their respective battles, but also unite in a common purpose to end cancer,” said Jayson Pope, Delaware Valley School District’s assistant superintendent.

Attendees were encouraged to wear pink for a “pink-out” during the basketball games.

To raise money for the American Cancer Society, Student Athletic Advisory Committee (SAAC) adviser Krystine Thompson designed pink-out shirts, which were sold during the basketball games.

Thirteen baskes were raffled off during halftime, and a silent auction featured items such as a Knicks jersey autographed by John Stark and a pair of Air Force 1’s custom-designed by high school senior Angela Olsen.

Altogether, the event raised $5,000 for the American Cancer Society.

Working together to end cancer

The high school’s journalism students hosted their second High School Game Day event throughout the course of the games.

“Our students have taken on a major role by creating digital content focused on fan engagement and event promotion,” Business and Marketing CTE teacher Jeff Luhrs said. “They have worked with purpose, creativity, and professionalism, and I am incredibly proud of the way they have leaned into this opportunity and risen to the challenge.”

A variety of the high school’s classes and clubs work together to plan the Coaches vs. Cancer event.

“The most meaningful part is the collaboration between so many groups at the high school to make the event a success. Journalism, Business and Marketing CTE, Combo 10 students, SAAC and Digital Media students are all collaborating for an amazing cause. It’s great when we can all support each other and work together,” Thompson said.

This story was originally published in Del.Aware, Delaware Valley High School’s student newspaper.