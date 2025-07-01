’Cocktails and Conversation’

Join Delaware Highlands Conservancy for “Cocktails and Conservation” with drinks and appetizers at Runaway Train Brewery, 2 Chapel St. on Thursday, July 24 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Attendees will hear from Land Protection Coordinator Kaylan Hubbard and Stewardship Coordinator Steven Gosch about the Conservancy’s work to protect forests, farms, and waters in the Upper Delaware River region and how to can get involved.

The event ticket includes a selection of appetizers, Caesar salad, and one mixed drink or beer; a cash bar will be available for additional drink purchases.

Space for the event is limited and tickets are $10 per person. Tickets may be purchased on the Conservancy’s website at www.delawarehighlands.org/events or by calling (570) 226-3164 ext. 9.

The Delaware Highlands Conservancy works in partnership with landowners and communities to protect the natural heritage and quality of life of the Upper Delaware River region. For more information, log onto www.DelawareHighlands.org or call (570) 226-3164 or (845) 583-1010.