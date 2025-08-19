Wayne County Community Foundation in partnership with Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers hosted a Collective Impact Forum at Ladore Conference Center in Waymart on Aug. 14, 2025.

The event brought together representatives of more than 30 organizations.

The goal was to explore a collective impact approach to address top primary health needs identified through the Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wayne Memorial Community Centers 2025 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA).

Featured was Keynote Speaker Paul Schmitz, Senior Advisor of The Collective Impact Forum and CEO of Leading Inside Out and an overview of the Wayne Memorial 2025 CHNA findings prepared by The Institute for Public Health, Research & Innovation, East Stroudsburg University.

Break out groups met to discuss existing efforts, identify gaps and explore ways to partner moving forward on topics such as Access to Care and Transportation; Behavioral Health; Transitional Senior Housing; Health Literacy; Vaccine Hesitancy and Obesity. The event was made possible through a grant from the William E. Chatlos Foundation.

For more information about the CHNA, log onto https://shorturl.at/K3TqB.