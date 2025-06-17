The College & Career Readiness Workshop Series will be held from July 15 through 30 at Lackawanna College Lake Region Center, located at 8 Silk Mill Drive, third floor, Hawley.

The free program is open to parents, students, educators, and community members and runs from July 15 through July 30 as follows:

* July 15 (3-4:30 p.m.) - Understanding the Higher Education Landscape

* July 16 (3-4:30 p.m.) - College Admissions 101

* July 22 (5-6:30 p.m.) – Financial Aid & Scholarships

* July 23 (5-6:30 p.m.) – Choosing the Right College & Major

* July 24 (5-6:30 p.m.) – College Readiness & Life Skills

* July 29 (2-3 p.m.) – Alternative Pathways for Success

* July 30 (2-3 p.m.) – Community Partner Fair

The deadline to register is July 14, 2025. For registration information, email events@pikechamber.com.