Community Café event

Area residents are invited to join their neighbors for a Community Café on Wednesday, Nov. 5, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the VFW Post 161 at 47 Owen St. in Port Jervis. This free community event offers a welcoming space for residents to discuss the impacts of flooding on homes, businesses, and community spaces while planning for a stronger, more resilient future.

An engaging activity will be available for children, and light refreshments will be provided.

Registration is encouraged but not required. Residents are encouraged to respond by Saturday, Nov. 1, by calling (845) 344-1234 ext. 274.

This event is hosted by the Open Space Institute and Cornell Cooperative Extension Orange County.

Please note: this event is only open to residents and stakeholders; filming, photography, and recording will not be permitted unless granted permission in writing from both OSI and CCEOC.

The Open Space Institute is a national leader in land conservation and efforts to make parks and other protected land more welcoming for all. Since 1974, OSI has partnered in the protection of more than 2.5 million at-risk and environmentally sensitive acres in the eastern U.S. and Canada. OSI’s land protection promotes clean air and water, improves access to recreation, provides wildlife habitat, strengthens communities, and combats the devastating impacts of extreme weather.

Cornell Cooperative Extension and its partnerships provide programs for Orange County residents on youth and family development; nutrition, health, and food safety; community and economic vitality; and agricultural sustainability through Cornell based research. Committed to Orange County, we design programs to meet local needs to enable people to improve their lives and communities. For more information call (845) 344-1234 or log onto www.cceorangecounty.org.