Community Café for area residents

Area residents are invited to join their neighbors for a Community Café on Sunday, Oct. 5, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 31 W Main St., in Port Jervis. This free community event offers a welcoming space for residents to discuss the impacts of flooding on homes, businesses, and community spaces while planning for a stronger, more resilient future.

An engaging activity will be available for children, and a light lunch will be provided.

Registration is encouraged but not required. Residents are encouraged to respond by calling (845) 344-1234 ext. 274.

The Port Jervis Resilient Communities initiative is supported by the Open Space Institute and Cornell Cooperative Extension Orange County.

Cornell Cooperative Extension and its partnerships provide programs for Orange County residents on youth and family development; nutrition, health, and food safety; community and economic vitality; and agricultural sustainability through Cornell based research. Committed to Orange County, programs are designed to meet local needs to enable people to improve their lives and communities.