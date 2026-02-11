‘Cooking with Love!’ program at Green Trees

On Saturday, Feb. 7, Green Trees families and alumni came together for a joyful morning at “Cooking with Love!” celebrating connection, community, and togetherness in the spirit of Valentine’s Day.

Families travelled throughout the building, visiting interactive stations led by teachers and parent volunteers, where children created Valentine-themed treats using fruits, vegetables, and sweet surprises. At one special station, the center’s cook, Queen, guided families through simple, budget-friendly recipes made with love and easy to recreate at home including heart-shaped waffles and healthy pasta salad. One of the most joyful highlights of the day was seeing children proudly create and wear their own chef hats, filling the space with smiles, laughter, and a sense of belonging.

The event was generously sponsored by the United Way of Lackawanna, Wayne & Pike whose continued support helps strengthen and uplift Green Trees families. It was organized by Green Trees lead Pre-K Counts teacher, Kelly Belka, and the center’s newly formed parent committee Green Trees Village – a dedicated group that plans engaging events to build connection and community for Green Trees families.

“We are incredibly grateful to the United Way for supporting Green Trees children and families,” said Pre-K teacher Kelly Belka. “This event would not have been possible without them and the dedication of our amazing parent committee. Their time, energy, creativity, and love are what makes Green Trees such a special place.”

“This event perfectly captures what Green Trees is all about – families, joy, love, and working together,” added Diana Fedorisin, Board Co-Chair. “When families, teachers and partners come together, everyone benefits – especially our children.”

Green Trees Early Learning Center is small, non-profit early childhood center that has been serving families in Pike County for over 40 years. Over the decades, Green Trees has supported thousands of families, offering a safe, nurturing, and inclusive environment where children can learn and thrive. Green Trees serves children starting at 6 weeks old and provides care Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to support working families. The state of Pennsylvania rates Green Trees as a Keystone STAR 4 care center, the highest designation for early-learning centers in Pennsylvania. To learn more about Green Trees Early Learning center log onto https://shorturl.at/sOufT.