Countdown to St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins

Excitement and anticipation are building as the “Six Months to St. Patrick’s Dinner” is edging closer. The dinner is the official celebration of the exact six-month countdown to Milford’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

This is the second year for the dinner and the third year for the parade. Last year’s dinner was held at The Tom Quick Inn and this year, Joe Dooley and Jenny Gagnon - the dynamic duo who have meticulously organized the parade from its beginning - are spreading the Celtic culture and Irish heritage to The Dimmick Inn, located at 101 East Harford St.

The celebration will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. with an open bar, courtesy Dooley. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. with great Irish food and Milford’s own, well-loved resident bagpiper, Jeff McQuaid.

“Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” - is becoming a thing both locally and across the globe as it is celebrated in more than 100 countries on Sept. 17, quickly becoming the next great Celtic holiday for the fall.

“[It’s] an important fundraiser and an opportunity to raise awareness of the forthcoming parade,” Dooley said.

Last year, there were about 50 people at the dinner, but 100 are expected this year.

The dinner is also a time for people to sign up for their place in the actual parade - and it is a time to celebrate the past Grand Marshals. Patricia and Ken Corcoran were the very first parade marshals and last year, Brian and Bernadette O’Donnell filled that role. The Grand Marshals for the forthcoming parade will be announced at the dinner with the four past Grand Marshals also in attendance.

With the St. Patrick’s Day Parade being a huge undertaking, both Dooley and Gagnon sign up people up for the parade, inviting donors, and working with security. Gagnon is in charge of promotion and publicity.

Last year, they seemed to have solved the parade parking problem with no parking along 3rd and 6th streets as there were 5,000 people at the parade. This year, Dooley and Gagnon said they believe there will be more of everything: floats, bands, participants, visitors, and security.

Tickets for the dinner are $100 per person. For more details, email info@pikechamber.com, or call (570) 296-8700.