County may limit bridge to pedestrians

As Pike County considers limiting the historic Constitution Avenue bridge only to pedestrians, the future of the bridge was discussed at the July 21 Milford Township Supervisors meeting.

Supervisor Rachel Hendricks said a request for maintenance and inspection records for review was made, as the bridge is in need of repairs. The county has asked for a 30-day extension for providing the reports. Hendricks said that the cost to improve the bridge to vehicular standards would be $1.5 million and about $500,000 to bring it to pedestrian standards.

Closing the bridge to vehicle traffic could pose other difficulties as school busses and snow plows utilizing the bridge would be required to stay on Route 6. The county has already reduced the bridge’s weight limit to 29 tons.

Other actions during the meeting include:

* Supervisor Gary Williams presented five bids on paving work for approximately 2,500 feet of Foster Hill. A bid of $76,723.07 submitted by Wayco, Inc. was voted on and accepted.

* The Township will continue its agreement with PennDOT for the plowing of Bennett Avenue and Foster Hill.

* A Sept. 27 open house meeting for the Community Engagement Committee was discussed. The volunteer group is being formed to plan events such as trunk-or-treat, community yard sales and a parade for the Semiquincentennial, America’s 250th anniversary, celebration.

* Two car wash fundraisers - a car wash by Milford Boy Scout Troop 1071 on Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and another by GAIT Equine Assisted Services on Sept. 24 - were approved to be held at the Township building.

The next Milford Township Supervisors meeting is scheduled for Aug. 4 at 560 US-6, beginning at 7 p.m.