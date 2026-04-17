Cub Scout Pack 1071 to host free STEM event for local kids

Cub Scout Pack 1071 will host a free STEM event for kids in grades pre-K through for throughout early May.

The program will feature a LEGO pinewood derby, toothpick and marshmallow building, climbing rainbows, balloon races and straw aqueducts.

The event will run three times at the following locations:

May 4 at 4 p.m. in the gym at Shohola Elementary School (for Shohola students)

May 7 at 4 p.m. in the gym at Delaware Valley Elementary School (for Delaware Valley Students)

May 9 at 11 a.m. at the Milford Branch of the Pike County Public Library (open to the public)