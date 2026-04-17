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Cub Scout Pack 1071 to host free STEM event for local kids

Young Life. Students in grades pre-K through four invited to engage in hands-on activities, learn more about scouting.

Pike County /
| 17 Apr 2026 | 10:24
    Kids enjoy building with LEGO at the 2025 Cub Scout Pack 1071 2025 STEM event.
    Kids enjoy building with LEGO at the 2025 Cub Scout Pack 1071 2025 STEM event. ( Photo provided.)
    Cubmaster Mike Gillespie addresses children at a 2025 STEM event.
    Cubmaster Mike Gillespie addresses children at a 2025 STEM event. ( Photo provided.)
    Cubmaster Mike Gillespie with young STEM enthusiasts.
    Cubmaster Mike Gillespie with young STEM enthusiasts.

Cub Scout Pack 1071 will host a free STEM event for kids in grades pre-K through for throughout early May.

The program will feature a LEGO pinewood derby, toothpick and marshmallow building, climbing rainbows, balloon races and straw aqueducts.

The event will run three times at the following locations:

May 4 at 4 p.m. in the gym at Shohola Elementary School (for Shohola students)

May 7 at 4 p.m. in the gym at Delaware Valley Elementary School (for Delaware Valley Students)

May 9 at 11 a.m. at the Milford Branch of the Pike County Public Library (open to the public)