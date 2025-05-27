Delaware is river of the year

NARROWSBURG – The Upper Delaware Council (UDC) will host a public presentation, “Delaware River Sojourn 30th Anniversary and 2025 Pennsylvania River of the Year” on Thursday, June 5, at 7 p.m. at its 211 Bridge St., Narrowsburg, NY, office and virtually.

Delaware River Sojourn Steering Committee members Kate Schmidt and Kerry Engelhardt will discuss how this event, coming up on June 14 to 20, 2025, connects paddlers to conservation.

They will trace the Sojourn’s historic roots, partnerships, and explain how to get involved during this 30th journey down the Delaware which will also celebrate its special designation as the 2025 Pennsylvania River of the Year.

Schmidt is the Communications Specialist for the Delaware River Basin Commission and Engelhardt is the Resources and Land Use Specialist for the Upper Delaware Council.

The Delaware River Sojourn is a guided paddling and camping excursion which gives people of all ages and experience levels a chance to have a “hands-on” river adventure. Participants receive boat rentals, shuttling between locations, educational programming, meals, and the option to camp overnights for one or more paddling days.

Registration is open now. See details and day plans at https://delawareriversojourn.com.

The UDC’s monthly business meeting to follow will include reports from the Delaware River Basin Commission, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, National Park Service, and UDC Executive Director; discussion of old and new business; and public comments.

All UDC meetings are open to the public.

To request the Zoom link for remote participation, please contact UDC Administrative Support Stephanie Driscoll at stephanie@upperdelawarecouncil.org or (845) 252-3022.

Check www.upperdelawarecouncil.org or UDC social media pages for any meeting updates.