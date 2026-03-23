Delaware Valley High School celebrates February Students of the Month

Delaware Valley High School has selected the February Students of the Month. These students have shown exceptional academic, vocational or athletic performance during the month of February and are being recognized by the staff and administrators of the school.

Each of these students received a Delaware Valley Warrior Nation T-shirt from administration and their names will be displayed on the school announcement board during the month of March.

Pictured in the photo:



(Left to right: back row)



Kyra Palacios, grade 10, Achievement Student of the Month, daughter of Brooke Stanwood of Matamoras; Brooke Nielsen, grade 10, Student of the Month, daughter of Scott and Cheryl Nielsen of Milford; Colin Zellmer, grade 9, Student of the Month, son of Bryan and Carla Zellmer of Shohola; Kate Prior, grade 12, Athlete of the Month, daughter of Thomas and Becky Prior of Milford; Tyler Lombardo, grade 12, Athlete of the Month, son of Thomas Lombardo and Cassie Napier of Milford.



(Left to right: front row)

Emma Angiolelli, grade 11, Student of the Month, daughter of Audrey Angiolelli of Milford; Megan Dellavecchia, grade 10, Career Tech Student of the Month, daughter of Dominic Dellavecchia and Jamie Farber of Dingmans Ferry

Not pictured:



Dom Agron, grade 12, Student of the Month, son of Dominick and Christine Agron of Dingmans Ferry; Madison Curchoe, grade 11, Fine Arts Student of the Month, daughter of Ryan and Laura Curchoe of Milford.