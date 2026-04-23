Delaware Valley High School student journalists attend 25th annual Tom Bigler Journalism Conference

The student journalists at Delaware Valley High School attended the twenty-fifth annual Tom Bigler Journalism Conference at Wilkes University on Friday, April 10. The Del.Aware newspaper staff won various awards. Senior Reilly Newton won first place in news writing, and senior Mike Iuzzolino won second place in news writing. Senior Kimberly Smyser won first place in opinion writing, and senior Emma Simmons won first place in sports writing. Senior Kaitlin Gelardi won first place in news photography, while senior Ava Troup won second place in sports photography. Simmons and Newton both placed for their page layout. The Del.Aware staff won the Excellence in Journalism Overall Award as well.

Seventeen DVHS student journalists and adviser Leslie Lordi attended the conference. The keynote speaker was Alan Stout, executive director of Visit Luzerne County. There were a variety of other speakers who participated in order to share their experiences with the journalism students in break-out sessions in different locations on campus.