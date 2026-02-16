Dementia Coalition hosts community events

The Monroe County Dementia Coalition, a grassroots group of professionals, caregivers, advocates, and community members, is strengthening its commitment to individuals and families affected by dementia through a series of upcoming community events including:

Conni’s Café – Memory Café on Feb. 19, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 139 Craigs Meadow Road., East Stroudsburg, Pa.

Dementia Support Group on Feb. 28, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Eastern Monroe Public Library; 1002 PA-611, Stroudsburg, Pa. in the Eisemann Room (Second Floor).

Dementia Support Group on Feb. 28, 2026, from 1:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Barrett Administrative and Recreation Center, Room 29, 1200 PA-390 in Cresco, Pa.

Through public forums, educational workshops, and support groups, the Monroe County Dementia Coalition promotes understanding and encourages meaningful community engagement. The Coalition remains dedicated to fostering a dementia-friendly community by providing education, connection, and compassionate support. Community members are encouraged to attend and share these opportunities with those who may benefit.

For more information, contact Barbara Van Nortwick at 570-236-3380.